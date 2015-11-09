Nov 9 MTN Group Ltd :

* Changes to the board of directors of MTN and further cautionary announcement

* Chief executive officer of company Sifiso Dabengwa has resigned with immediate effect

* Non-Executive chairman of company Phuthuma Nhleko has agreed to act as executive chairman for a maximum period of 6 months

* Engagement with Nigerian authorities on Nigerian communications commission fine is continuing

* Shareholders will be advised as soon as there are any material developments on this matter