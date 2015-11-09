BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 MTN Group Ltd :
* Changes to the board of directors of MTN and further cautionary announcement
* Chief executive officer of company Sifiso Dabengwa has resigned with immediate effect
* Non-Executive chairman of company Phuthuma Nhleko has agreed to act as executive chairman for a maximum period of 6 months
* Engagement with Nigerian authorities on Nigerian communications commission fine is continuing
* Engagement with Nigerian authorities on Nigerian communications commission fine is continuing
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.