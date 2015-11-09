Nov 9 Lewis Group Ltd :

* H1 diluted headline earnings per share 12.8 pct lower at 321 cents

* Maintained interim dividend at 215 cents per share.

* Revenue for six months ended Sept.30 increased by 8.3 pct to 2.8 billion rand

* H1 gross profit margin at 36.4 pct (H1 2015: 36.9pct)

* Current adverse trading conditions are not expected to improve in short term