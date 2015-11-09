BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
Nov 9 Lewis Group Ltd :
* H1 diluted headline earnings per share 12.8 pct lower at 321 cents
* Maintained interim dividend at 215 cents per share.
* Revenue for six months ended Sept.30 increased by 8.3 pct to 2.8 billion rand
* H1 gross profit margin at 36.4 pct (H1 2015: 36.9pct)
* Current adverse trading conditions are not expected to improve in short term
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago