Nov 9 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Q3 revenue decrease, as expected, of 8.5 pct 487 million Swiss francs ($485.25 million) year-on-year

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA decrease of 7.5 pct year-on-year to 169 million francs; 20 bps year-on-year margin improvement

* Q3 net income with 67 million francs year-on-year increase to 14 million francs

* Full year guidance confirmed

* Reiterates a dividend of at least 135 million francs (equalling 3 francs per share) for 2015 to be paid in 2016