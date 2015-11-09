Nov 9 Telkom SA SOC Ltd :

* Telkom is in discussions regarding a potential transaction to acquire all of shares of Cell C (PTY) ltd ("Cell C")

* Such transaction, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of Telkom's securities.

* Currently performing due diligence on Cell C