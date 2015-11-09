Nov 9 Kabel Deutschland :

* Q2 revenue grew by 7.3 pct year on year to 536 million euros ($576.95 million)

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.1 pct year on year to 263 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 49.1 pct

* Q2 net profit of 81 million euros or 0.91 per share (versus a net profit of 67 million euros or 0.75 euros per share in Q2 of last year) Source text - bit.ly/1iN6n6M Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)