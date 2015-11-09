BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Kabel Deutschland :
* Q2 revenue grew by 7.3 pct year on year to 536 million euros ($576.95 million)
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.1 pct year on year to 263 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 49.1 pct
* Q2 net profit of 81 million euros or 0.91 per share (versus a net profit of 67 million euros or 0.75 euros per share in Q2 of last year) Source text - bit.ly/1iN6n6M Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.