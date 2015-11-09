BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 CIEL Textile Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 3.01 billion rupees versus 2.93 billion rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before taxation of 233.1 million rupees versus 233.9 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/1MueukW Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: