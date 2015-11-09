Nov 9 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Q3 operating loss 6.4 million Danish crowns ($923,840.87) versus loss 6.3 million crowns
year ago
* Q3 net turnover 0.0 crowns versus 127,000 million crowns year ago
* Considers share issue with pre-emptive rights to existing shareholders
* Says have extended credit facility by 6.0 million crowns provided by its major shareholder
* If a financial solution is not reached within this year, company considers operations
going forward from 2016 to be associated with significant uncertainties
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9276 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)