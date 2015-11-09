BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Lonmin Plc
* Final results
* Fy platinum sales of 751,560 ounces - highest since 2007 and above market guidance of 730,000 ounces
* Fy cost of production per pgm ounce reduced to r10,339 per pgm ounce - lower than guidance of r10,800
* Fy tightly controlled capital expenditure of $136 million - lower than original guidance of $250 million
* Fy underlying loss per share of 16.2 cents versus earnings 5.4 cents in prior year
* Fy net debt of $185 million with available committed facilities of $543 million (net debt of $29 million in 2014)
* Fy underlying loss before tax $143 million ($46 million profit in 2014)
* Sees platinum sales of c.700,000 ounces for 2016, and c.650,000 for each of 2017 and 2018
* Unit costs to be broadly flat on 2015 in nominal terms at c.r10,400 for three more years to 2018
* Sees capital expenditure limited to c.$132 million for 2016, $110 million for 2017 and $188 million for 2018
* Reduction in size of group's workforce and overheads planned to deliver 2016 cost reduction of c.r0.7 billion and c.r1.6 billion for 2017
* Renegotiating ore purchase agreements to include more favourable terms which will allow mining at w1 and e1 shafts to continue in 2016
* Reporting of how vw diesel crisis might effect pgms has been varied
* Crisis highlights need for tightened and harmonised legislation worldwide which would require more platinum demand
* Global primary platinum supply forecast is 5.8 moz for 2015, a 17% recovery on 2014
* Total revenue for year ended 30 sept 2015 was $1,293 million, an increase of $328 million or 34%, compared to prior year revenue of $965 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: