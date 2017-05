Nov 9 Tradehold Ltd :

* Fy revenue growth of 21 pct from ÷10.1 million to ÷12.2 million against corresponding period

* Fy operating profit which at ÷9.1 million was 73 pct higher than in corresponding period

* Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend.