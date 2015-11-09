Nov 9 Akfen Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Units sign credit agreement of total 60 million euro ($64.6 million) to refinance debt and investment projects

* Credit agreement signed between units Akfen GT, Akfen Karaköy, Russian Property Investment and Hotel Development Investment and Credit Europe Bank and Fibabanka

* Apart from aforementioned loan, units Russian Hotel Investment, Russian Property Investment and Hotel Development Investment signed credit agreement with Credit Europe Bank to refinance all current debt Source text for Eikon:

