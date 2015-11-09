Nov 9 Onxeo SA :
* Reports the initial results from its Phase 1 trial of
belinostat, its potent, pan-HDAC (histone deacetylase)
inhibitor, in combination with CHOP chemotherapy regimen as
first-line treatment in patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma
(PTCL)
* Says data demonstrate 89 percent objective response rate,
72 percent complete response rate, and good safety profile of
belinostat in combination with CHOP
* Study supports interest of belinostat in combination with
CHOP as first-line treatment for PTCL
* Says the efficacy data indicate that the combination is a
promising new regimen in PTCL that Onxeo together with its
partner Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will further evaluate in a
Phase 3 randomized trial, planned to begin in 2016
