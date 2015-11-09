BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Sensori publ AB :
* Q3 net sales 0.0 million Swedish crowns versus 14.1 million Swedish crowns ($1.62 million) year ago
* Q3 operating loss 1.2 million crowns versus loss 4.2 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.