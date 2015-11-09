BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Mobotix AG :
* Revenues for the full year grew from 78 million euros ($83.97 million) by 2 pct to 80 million euros
* FY EBITDA amounts to 8.8 million euros and is 70 pct above the previous year's figure (previous year: 5.2 million euros)
* FY consolidated net income was 4.1 million euros over the previous year, nearly quadrupled (previous year: 1.1 million euros)
* Proposed dividend of 0.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.