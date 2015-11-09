BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Atos SE :
* Announces partnership agreement with the French Government Geological Survey (BRGM)
* Atos and BRGM will to jointly produce innovative digital services in fields of geosciences, environment and building and civil engineering works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.