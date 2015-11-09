Nov 9 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Intends to issue a bond of up to 75 million euros ($80.78 million) (possibly also with option to increase)

* Bond is likely to have a five-year term and be targeted at private investors in Austria and Germany as well as institutional investors

* Plans to use proceeds to realize new and existing projects, particularly planned increase in activity on home markets of Austria, Germany and Poland, as well as to build up liquidity to facilitate potential corporate acquisitions

* Proceeds will serve to optimize financing structure and improve firm's financial strength as well as being used for partial refinancing of existing financial liabilities