Nov 9 Skye Bank Plc :

* Says CBN imposed penalty of 4 billion naira on the bank for failing to render appropriate returns on some MDA moneys

* Says bank did not at any time conceal information from CBN as adjudged in its letter dated Nov. 6

* Says significant portion of the moneys for which penalty was applied are NNPC Pension Funds and National Assembly Legislative Aides account balances