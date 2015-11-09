BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 The Competition Tribunal :
* Says is satisfied that the undertaking, as proposed by the parties, is adequate to ameliorate any anticompetitive effects brought about by the merger
* The joint venture is to be managed by Futurelife founder and CEO Paul Saad, who will be in control of the day-to-day running of the joint venture (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: