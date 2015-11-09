Nov 9 The Competition Tribunal :

* Says is satisfied that the undertaking, as proposed by the parties, is adequate to ameliorate any anticompetitive effects brought about by the merger

* The joint venture is to be managed by Futurelife founder and CEO Paul Saad, who will be in control of the day-to-day running of the joint venture