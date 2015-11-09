BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
Nov 9 Elringklinger AG CEO during conference call:
* Says higher costs in heat shield production should be at no more than 10 million eur in Q1, should be solved by end-Q1
* Says operating loss from product for electric cars to reach about 5 million eur this year
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago