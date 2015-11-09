BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Numericable-SFR :
* SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW STREAMING VIDEO ON DEMAND SERVICE IN FRANCE NEXT WEEK CALLED ZIVE
* SAYS ZIVE WILL BE A NETFLIX COMPETITOR, COST ABOUT 9.90 EURO PER MONTH AND BE INCLUDED FOR SOME HIGH END CUSTOMER
* SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SET TOP BOX FOR FIBRE NEXT WEEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.