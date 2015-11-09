BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
Nov 9 Kloeckner & Co SE
* Friedhelm Loh's holding exceeded threshold of 15 pct
* Says Loh's investment is aimed at generating a trading profit and at implementing strategic objectives
* Says Loh currently intends to exert an influence on appointment of members of issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies
* Says Loh does not intend to achieve a material change in capital structure or dividend policy of issuer
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago