BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 9 Biohit Oyj
* Colorectal screening project to start in Russia with Biohit ColonView test
* Russian Federation starts a pilot project for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, targeted to 48-75-year-old asymptomatic persons
* Pilot program will start during November in Saint Petersburg, with around 20,000 persons to be screened
* Screening test will be selected for project, based on results from pilot phase, Biohit Oyj's ColonView test is one of options
* After this, the project will last six years and will include all 18 districts of Saint Petersburg
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership