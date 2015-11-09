BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
Nov 9 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* Has committed to invest up to 200 million Swedish crowns ($23.12 million) in Greenbridge Investment Limited partnership
* Says the purpose and objective of Greenbridge is to invest in and have an industrial focus on high-tech and/ or software related companies
* Investment is expected to have only marginal impact on UIE's net profit in 2015
($1 = 8.6495 Swedish crowns)
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago