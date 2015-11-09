BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Indeks Bilgisayar :
* Q3 revenue of 766.0 million lira ($262.1 million) versus 469.5 million lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 10.1 million lira versus 4.2 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9229 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.