BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Ihlas Holding AS :
* Q3 revenue of 133.1 million lira ($45.5 million) versus 327.0 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss of 47.5 million lira versus profit of 6.2 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9240 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.