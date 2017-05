Nov 9 NASDAQ OMX Tallinn:

* Says decides to approve additional admission application by Pro Kapital Grupp and to admit its 97,363 additional shares to trading in Baltic Secondary List

* 97,363 additional shares of as Pro Kapital Grupp will be admitted to trading in Baltic Secondary List on Nov. 10 Source text for Eikon:

