Nov 9 CFAO SA :

* 9-month revenue 2.54 billion euros ($2.73 billion) versus 2.61 billion euros year ago

* No significant changes are expected for 2015 year-end, compared to the trend observed at the end of Sept. Source text: bit.ly/1NZD4JD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)