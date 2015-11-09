BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Deminor:
* Deminor consulting firm announces to commission up today 21 shareholders (individuals or companies) who together hold about 4.78 percent stake in Spadel
* Main objectif of the shareholders is to obtain a 5 percent stake Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: