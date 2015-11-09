BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA :
* Reports 9-month turnover 30.1 million euros ($32.29 million) versus 26.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net profit of 2.1 million euros versus loss of 1.8 million euros a year ago
* Confirms FY 2015 turnover between 39 million euros and 41 million euros
* Confirms FY 2015 EBITDA between 9 million euros and 10 million euros
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.