BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Imaginatik Plc
* Expects to report an increase in recognised revenues of approximately 33 pct to 1.96 mln stg for the first half of 2015(2014: 1.47 mln stg)
* Says 91 pct increase in H1 overall bookings to 1.97 mln stg (2014: 1.03 mln stg at constant currency) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.