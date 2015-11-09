BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
Nov 9 Stock Spirits Group Plc
* Andrew Cripps, who has served on board since IPO in 2013, will become senior independent director with effect from today.
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago