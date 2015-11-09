BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Cloud Technologies SA :
* Q3 revenue 9.3 million zlotys ($2.4 million) versus 5.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 5.3 million zlotys versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.9577 zlotys)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.