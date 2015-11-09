BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
Nov 9 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* Completion of sale of tour operating activities in Hong Kong to Fairfax/Thomas Cook India
* Completion of transaction for Indian travel activities that have been sold to Fairfax/Thomas Cook India as well is still expected to be completed by end of 2015

(Gdynia Newsroom)
Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago