Nov 9 Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* Secures a further credit facility of 210 million euros ($226.1 million)

* Has signed a revolving credit with a maturity of 3 years with BNP Paribas alongside Arkea Corporate and Institutional Banking, Crédit Agricole Ile de France and Investimo

* Loan will be used to refinance group's existing mortgage debt and to finance its investment needs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)