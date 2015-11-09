BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Prodware SA :
* Reports Q3 consolidated revenue of 35.0 million euros ($37.7 million) versus 34.5 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1HqLfyW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.