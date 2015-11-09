Nov 9 Media 6 SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 16.6 million euros ($17.9 million) versus 14.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 revenue was 16.5 million euros versus 15.2 million euros year ago (see also )

* Net cash position of 14.5 million euros (unaudited figure), a strong improvement compared to the same period last year (+ 8.9 million euros)

Source text: bit.ly/1RIEyc1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)