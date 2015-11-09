BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Media 6 SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 16.6 million euros ($17.9 million) versus 14.6 million euros year ago
* Q3 revenue was 16.5 million euros versus 15.2 million euros year ago (see also )
* Net cash position of 14.5 million euros (unaudited figure), a strong improvement compared to the same period last year (+ 8.9 million euros)
Source text: bit.ly/1RIEyc1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.