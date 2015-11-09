BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
Nov 9 Tom Tailor :
* Initiates cost reduction and efficiency program "CORE" to increase competitiveness
* Focus on core brands and closing of Tom Tailor Polo Team and Tom Tailor Contemporary Men
* Return-Based evaluation of sales organization across countries and channels
* Reduction of operating costs
* Strategy unchanged: long-term profitable growth through accelerated verticalization
* Expects to realize full financial impact of cost reduction measures, amounting to at least 10 million euros ($11 million) per year, from 2018 onward
* Tom Tailor Polo Team brand and Tom Tailor Contemporary Men line are scheduled to be withdrawn from market in summer of 2016
In 2016, up to 30 new stores are scheduled to be opened, as compared with 115 openings in 2015
Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago