Nov 9 Sky Plc

* Sky prices EUR500 million 10 year fixed rate bond

* Successfully priced EUR 500 million of euro denominated bonds to be issued under its £5,000,000,000 global medium term note programme

* Net proceeds from issue of bonds are expected to be used to refinance existing bond maturities and/or for general corporate purposes.

* Bonds (due to be issued on 17 November 2015) have a coupon of 2.25%, and are due 2025.

* Following this deal, Sky's overall pre-tax cost of debt will be below 4% per annum with an average maturity across total bond portfolio of 7.5 years.