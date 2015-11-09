BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Sky Plc
* Sky prices EUR500 million 10 year fixed rate bond
* Successfully priced EUR 500 million of euro denominated bonds to be issued under its £5,000,000,000 global medium term note programme
* Net proceeds from issue of bonds are expected to be used to refinance existing bond maturities and/or for general corporate purposes.
* Bonds (due to be issued on 17 November 2015) have a coupon of 2.25%, and are due 2025.
* Following this deal, Sky's overall pre-tax cost of debt will be below 4% per annum with an average maturity across total bond portfolio of 7.5 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.