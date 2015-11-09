BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
* Change on the supervisory board
* Says chairman of supervisory board Windmöller informed PSI AG that he is resigning from his position for medical reasons
* Says Windmoeller will leave supervisory board effective as of 31 December 2015
* Says will shortly file an application for appointment of a successor
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.