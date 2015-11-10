Nov 10 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Q3 rental income 309 million Swedish crowns ($35.6 million) versus 240 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit from property management 91 million crowns versus 35 million crowns year ago

* Believes will achieve a rolling annual pace of 1,000 apartments per year during Q4

* Believes will achieve forecast of renovating about 500 apartments in 2015

($1 = 8.6869 Swedish crowns)