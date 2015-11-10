Nov 10 Korian :

* Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha GmbH and pursues its growth strategy in Germany

* Acquisition of Casa Reha, third-largest operator of nursing homes in Germany

* Accretive impact from 2016

* Step towards achieving 3 billion euros target in 2017

* Acquisition will be financed through Korian`s cash and undrawn credit lines

* Synergies expected from this transaction have been identified and are estimated at c. 5 million euros on a full-year basis