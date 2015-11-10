BRIEF-India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories March-qtr consol profit rises about three-fold
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 4.27 billion rupees
Nov 10 Korian :
* Korian agrees to acquire Casa Reha GmbH and pursues its growth strategy in Germany
* Acquisition of Casa Reha, third-largest operator of nursing homes in Germany
* Accretive impact from 2016
* Step towards achieving 3 billion euros target in 2017
* Acquisition will be financed through Korian`s cash and undrawn credit lines
* Synergies expected from this transaction have been identified and are estimated at c. 5 million euros on a full-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 4.27 billion rupees
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH TECHNOMED LTD. IN GREAT BRITAIN