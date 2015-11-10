BRIEF-India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories March-qtr consol profit rises about three-fold
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 4.27 billion rupees
Nov 10 Nicox SA :
* Nicox and Fera Pharmaceuticals sign exclusive license agreement for naproxcinod in the U.S.
* Nicox eligible to receive up to $35 million in commercial milestones, plus 7 pct royalties on future sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 4.27 billion rupees
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH TECHNOMED LTD. IN GREAT BRITAIN