Nov 10 Abn Amro Bank NV (IPO-ABN.AS):
* Announces details of initial public offering (IPO)
* Indicative price range for the offering is set at 16 - 20
euros ($17.19-$21.49)(inclusive) per offer DR
* Offering consists of a sale by NLFI (NL Financial
Investments) of 188 million offer DRs representing 188 million
shares
* Offering is valued at approximately 3,008 - 3,760 million
euros on the basis of the offer price range and excluding the
over-allotment option, or at approximately 3,459 - 4,324 million
euros assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option
* Based on the number of outstanding shares, the offer price
range corresponds to a current equity value of approximately
15.0 - 18.8 billion euros for ABN Amro
* Offer and subscription period commences at 9:00 CET today
and is expected to end at 17:30 CET on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2015
* NLFI has granted the underwriters, as part of the
offering, an over-allotment option of DRs representing up to an
additional 15 pct of the offer DRs
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9307 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom:)