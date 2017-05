Nov 10 Delta Lloyd Nv

* Gross written premiums (GWP) General Insurance up 2 pct to 1,068 million euros ($1.15 billion), combined ratio (COR) remained strong at 96.6 pct (9M 2014: 95.8 pct)

* IGD group solvency ratio of 181 pct at end September (year-end 2014: 183 pct), mainly impacted by assumptions recalibration

* Shareholders' funds -2 pct at 2,422 million euros at end September (year-end 2014: 2,468 million euros)

* Q3 new annualized premium income 342 million euros versus 324 million euros year ago

* In first nine months of 2015, operational expenses amounted to 465 million euros (9M 2014: 468 million euros)