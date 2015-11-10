Nov 10 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding Sa

* New data for CER-001 presented in key oral session at American Heart Association (AHA) conference 2015

* New data showed that CER-001 at dose of 3 mg/kg induced atherosclerosis regression as measured by coronary ivus, in patients with a baseline pav 30 pct

* Investigators reported a statistically significant decrease in PAV versus placebo

* PAV is a marker directly linked to the risk of cardiovascular outcomes