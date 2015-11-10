BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 Lagardere :
* Sales totalled 1,846 million euros in Q3 2015, up 2.6 pct on a like-for-like basis
* On a reported basis, however, Q3 sales were down 3.0 pct
* Guidance on group recurring EBIT for 2015 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018