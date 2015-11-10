BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
Nov 10 Globo Plc :
* Confirm that cancellation of company's aim securities will take effect from 7 am Dec. 1, 2015 pursuant to AIM Rule 1 of AIM rules for companies
* Joint administrators do not anticipate that there will be any return from administration for shareholders of Globo Plc
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING