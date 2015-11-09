BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 Orange SA
* Orange signs an agreement with Helios Investment Partners for sale of its stake in Telkom Kenya
* Orange said it has signed a binding agreement with helios investment partners for sale of its entire 70 percent stake in telkom kenya.
* Finalization of transaction remains subject to approval from relevant authorities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.