BRIEF-Sincere signs new product joint development alliance with FURYU Corporation
* Says it has signed a business alliance with FURYU Corporation, on May 12
Nov 10 Massmart Holdings Ltd
* For 45 wks to Nov 8 total sales increased to 69.8 bln rand, representing growth of 8.7 pct
* For the 45 weeks to Nov 8 Massdiscounters increased total sales by 9.2 pct (4.3 pct comparable) with inflation of 1.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it has signed a business alliance with FURYU Corporation, on May 12
* March quarter net profit 19.9 million rupees versus profit 47.8 million rupees year ago