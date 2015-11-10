BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
Nov 10 OPERA SOFTWARE :
* Says sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA at $104 mln-$108 mln (Previous Guidance: $108-118 mln) (Reuters poll $98.4 mln)
* Says sees 2015 revenues at $590-600 mln (Previous guidance $600-618) (Reuters poll $604)
* Q3 revenues $149.4 million (Reuters poll $151 million) compared to $138.8 mln in Q3 2014
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA $27.5 mln (Reuters poll $25.1 million) compared with $33.9 mln in Q3 2014
* Says revenue for the company's fourth fiscal quarter is projected to be in the range of $168-178 mln
* Says adjusted EBITDA for the company's fourth fiscal quarter is projected to be in the range of $29-33 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018