Nov 10 OPERA SOFTWARE :

* Says sees 2015 adjusted EBITDA at $104 mln-$108 mln (Previous Guidance: $108-118 mln) (Reuters poll $98.4 mln)

* Says sees 2015 revenues at $590-600 mln (Previous guidance $600-618) (Reuters poll $604)

* Q3 revenues $149.4 million (Reuters poll $151 million) compared to $138.8 mln in Q3 2014

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA $27.5 mln (Reuters poll $25.1 million) compared with $33.9 mln in Q3 2014

* Says revenue for the company's fourth fiscal quarter is projected to be in the range of $168-178 mln

* Says adjusted EBITDA for the company's fourth fiscal quarter is projected to be in the range of $29-33 mln