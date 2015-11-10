Nov 10 Tom Tailor AG :

* 9-month recurring EBITDA amounted to 47.3 million euros ($50.81 million)(previous year: 56.9 million euros)

* 9-month sales increases in all segments, with a group-wide increase in revenues of 1.5 pct to 689.6 million euros (previous year: 679.1 million euros)

* 9-month recurring net result of Tom Tailor Group was 3.3 million euros (previous year: 9.4 million euros)

* Concretized forecast for fiscal year 2015 confirmed

* Now anticipates a moderate increase in group sales to 945 million - 955 million euros in FY 2015

* Sees FY 2015 recurring EBITDA in range of 75 million - 80 million euros